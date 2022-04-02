PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,223 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 106,667 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.35.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $78.01 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

