PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 24,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

INGR opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.84. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

