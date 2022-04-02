PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,074 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Loews were worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Loews by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 102.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

L opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

