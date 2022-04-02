PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NVR were worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,223.40.

NVR stock opened at $4,531.41 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,466.07 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,948.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,170.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

