Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.