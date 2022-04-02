PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.76. 3,239,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,104. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.24 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

