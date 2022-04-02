Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.46 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $26.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.58 billion to $28.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.06 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 468,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,066. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $114.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

