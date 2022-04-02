Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $56.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,978,455. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

