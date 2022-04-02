Peel Hunt Upgrades Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) to “Buy”

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EENEF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,350.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EENEF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

