PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of PDSB stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.44.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
