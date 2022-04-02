PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.44.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.9% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

