PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PBF Energy has one of the most complex refining systems in the United States. As a result, the firm has the capacity to generate lighter and better grades of refined products. The company’s daily processing capacity of 1,000,000 barrels of crude is higher than most of its peers. It has one of the most complex refining systems in the United States, with an overall Nelson Complexity Index reading of 13.2. Notably, PBF Energy expects fuel demand to recover incrementally in 2022, which is likely to cause positive effects on its profits. For 2022, it expects crude and feedstocks throughput volumes of 875-935 thousand bpd. Also, the company’s asset monetization program is appreciable, especially when the business scenario for refiners is unfavorable amid the pandemic. Consequently, PBF Energy is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.68.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.50. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.53) EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PBF Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Energy (PBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.