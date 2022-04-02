PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,582. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

