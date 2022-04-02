Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSFE. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ PSFE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723,513. Paysafe has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paysafe by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,679,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after buying an additional 2,723,149 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Paysafe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

