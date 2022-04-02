Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.724-$3.739 EPS.
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $140.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.
Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.