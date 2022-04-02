Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $121.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $140.67.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Paychex by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

