Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $268.51 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.95.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

