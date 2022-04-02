Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of PK opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

