Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,039,000 after buying an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,552,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

