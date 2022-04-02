Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 571.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

About Altice USA (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.