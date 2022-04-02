Parallel Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

