Parallel Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after buying an additional 318,984 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,501,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 101,551 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,757,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG opened at $84.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.45 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.