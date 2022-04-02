Parallel Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -281.10, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. GoodRx’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

