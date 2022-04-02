Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Paramount Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.99 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -344.41%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

