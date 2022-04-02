Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $810.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.55. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 817,583 shares of company stock valued at $12,388,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Par Pacific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Par Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

