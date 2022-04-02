Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 14.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

