Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $249.19

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.19 ($3.26) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.60). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.59), with a volume of 25,461 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The stock has a market cap of £124.05 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

