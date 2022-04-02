PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.46.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,778,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,383,000 after purchasing an additional 295,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after purchasing an additional 210,020 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.