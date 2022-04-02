PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.
PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.46.
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
