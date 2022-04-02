Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of PKG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.76. The stock had a trading volume of 621,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after buying an additional 155,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

