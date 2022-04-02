Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Stock Price Down 0%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.86 and last traded at $40.86. 49 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 98.68% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

