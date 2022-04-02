P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Up 24.9% in March

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Michael Balkin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIII. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P3 Health Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PIII traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 122,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,587. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

