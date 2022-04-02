Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

