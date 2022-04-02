Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,127.68

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,127.68 ($14.77) and traded as low as GBX 658.73 ($8.63). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 674 ($8.83), with a volume of 108,207 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.55) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,634 ($21.40).

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 733.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,121.55. The stock has a market cap of £586.30 million and a PE ratio of 29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.