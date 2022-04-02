OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTCM stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $713.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $66.94.

OTC Markets Group ( OTCMKTS:OTCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OTC Markets Group (OTCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.