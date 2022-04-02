Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $700.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, December 20th.
DOGEF traded down $5.46 on Monday, reaching $123.54. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $171.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.47.
Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ørsted A/S (DOGEF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.