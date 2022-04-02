Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

