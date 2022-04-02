Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ORN opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,319 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 688.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

