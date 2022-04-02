Origin Sport 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,932.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $41,932.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00085267 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000193 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

