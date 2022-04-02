Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OLCLY stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

