OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.62.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.53.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. Analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

