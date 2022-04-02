Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of Orange stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 734,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,142. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $2,378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Orange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 84,503 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,652,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Orange by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

