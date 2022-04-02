Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

