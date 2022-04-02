OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) versus Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Head to Head Review

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and Washington Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $12.16 million 1.59 $6.30 million $1.60 2.55 Washington Federal $652.17 million 3.30 $183.62 million $2.60 12.66

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OptimumBank and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Federal 0 0 1 0 3.00

Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.51%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Volatility & Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 51.77% 20.61% 2.04% Washington Federal 29.56% 10.21% 0.99%

Summary

Washington Federal beats OptimumBank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. It operates through two banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Washington Federal (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2021, the company had 219 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

