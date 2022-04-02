Oppenheimer Comments on Benson Hill Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Benson Hill in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Benson Hill’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Benson Hill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

