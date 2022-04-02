OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON OTMP traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 92.50 ($1.21). 28,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,444. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.27. OnTheMarket has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.22 ($1.71). The firm has a market cap of £68.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

In related news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,343.99).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

