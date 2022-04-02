OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,805,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,289,000. Finally, Varde Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,521,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

