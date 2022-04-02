OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stake Lifted by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $4,209,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $99,805,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. 1,300,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,879. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

