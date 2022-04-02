Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ONCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,003 shares of company stock worth $78,134. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,943. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.72.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.