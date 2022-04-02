Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.64. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

