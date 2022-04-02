Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.00.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $148.79. 2,149,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $240,716,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

