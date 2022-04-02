Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OIS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 589,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.41. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

